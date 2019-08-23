Liam Hemsworth Letting Miley Cyrus Keep Dogs, Horses & More Pets After Heartbreaking Divorce

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus share 15 pets together, but she will reportedly be keeping them all in their divorce.

Liam Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, and while they don’t have children to worry about, they do have plenty of fur babies to consider. Liam, 29 and Miley, 26, share seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats and one pig, but they will all be living with Miley going forward, sources told TMZ.

If Liam wanted to fight for custody of the pets, he could do that. California has a new law that allows judges to decide which party in a divorce is best suited to keep the pets. The judge puts a lot of weight on who cares for the animals and also has the power to award joint custody of household pets.

TMZ reported that this case is no contest, though, and that Liam won’t contest custody. Miley was the one who gave most of the animals a home initially – mainly through adoption. Liam did, however, save the animals during last year’s wildfires in Malibu that destroyed their home. Miley was out of town at the time and later gushed about how heroic the Hunger Games star was for saving her beloved pets in a Dec. 2018 interview with Howard Stern.

“I’ve never loved him more for this,” Miley said, adding, “He was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I’ll tell you is so hard.” One of their cats also tried running away, but Liam was able to catch it. “He’s really, really good. He got a lot of action for saving the animals. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful,” Miley revealed.

Liam filed for divorce from the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker on Aug. 21, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The papers were filed just 11 days after Miley’s rep confirmed in a statement that the couple had decided to “separate.” The pair’s split came just eight months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last December. Before that, they had dated on and off for 10 years.

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, but did not receive an immediate response.