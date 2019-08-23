‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Series Starring Hilary Duff In The Works At Disney+ & Fans Are Freaking

It’s 13 going on 30, and we’re not talking about Jenna Rink. Hilary Duff will reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire, who’s now a ’30-year-old millennial,’ and the star herself teased even more details about the Disney reboot!

Lizzie McGuire is making her way from middle school to the streets of New York City. After Lizzie McGuire aired its last episode in 2004, a rebooted series is set to air with Hilary Duff, 31, reprising her role as the iconic blonde who’s now a “30-year-old millennial navigating life” in NYC, our sister website Deadline reported on Aug. 23! Hilary even confirmed the news with an Instagram clip of the iconic Lizzie McGuire theme song (big red balls and all) and wrote, “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s.” Staying true to her original 13-year-old character, Hilary threw in the hashtags #bringbackbutterflyclips and #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof.

Hilary’s not the only one making a homecoming, because so is the animated version of Lizzie. You know, that sassy cartoon that always delivered the hard truth in her pink crop top, blue cropped pants and flip flops! This was revealed as Hilary took the stage during Disney+ presentation at the D23 Expo on Friday afternoon, Aug. 24. “I’m so happy to be home!” she gushed to the crowd, adding, “Lizzie is older, wiser, and with a much bigger shoe budget.” She even poked fun at her co-star, the aforementioned animated Lizzie: “She’s Still dealing with 13 year old, animated Lizzie in her head.” Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer for Disney Channels Worldwide, stood by the Disney idol as she broke the big news. The rebooted series will be available on the new streaming platform Disney+.

If you’re a fan of Lizzie’s other iconic show, the TV Land series Younger, don’t fret. Although the show was renewed for a seventh season, Lizzie will be able to star in both Younger and the Lizzie McGuire reboot thanks to a waiver from TV Land/Viacom, according to Deadline.

. @hilaryduff reveals she will reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire pic.twitter.com/FYNs49hUk4 — Phil Villarreal (@PhilVillarreal) August 23, 2019

Now fans finally understand what Lizzie meant when she sang “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of.” One fan tweeted, “When Lizzie McGuire sang, ‘Hey now hey now, this is what dreams are made of,’ she was talking about Hilary Duff returning to star in a Disney+ sequel series. What a time to be alive.” Another overjoyed fan took to Twitter and wrote, “HOLD THE PRESSES

@HilaryDuff IS REPRISING HER ROLE AS LIZZIE MCGUIRE FOR A DISNEY+ TELEVISION SHOW. WHAT YEAR IS IT? DID SHE JUST SAVE THE WORLD? THIS 👏IS 👏 LITERALLY 👏 WHAT 👏DREAMS 👏ARE👏MADE 👏OF👏.”

Disney originally aired Lizzie McGuire between 2001 and 2004 for a total of two seasons. Lizzie, along with her best friends Miranda (Lalaine Vergara-Paras) and Gordo (Adam Lamberg), navigated the often melodramatic dynamics of middle school all while rocking a Y2K wardrobe that, ironically, has inspired current trends. The success of the show led to The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003, which memorably followed the BFF trio from the States to Rome where Lizzie fell in love with an Italian pop star before finding out his true intentions (sing for me, Paulo).