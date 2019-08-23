Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Engaged: Pro Skier & Hockey Player Set To Wed After 2 Years Together

Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn & pro hockey player P.K. Subban are engaged! Lindsey said ‘yes’ to her boyfriend of 2 years after he popped the question at home.

Cheers to the happy couple! Lindsey Vonn, 34, and P.K. Subban, 30, are officially engaged. The New Jersey Devils hockey player popped the question right at home, to which his girlfriend of two years said YES! The pair dished all the details of the romantic proposal in a new interview with Vogue.

“I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned—well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up,” he explained when speaking with Vogue. P.K. added that he opted for an unconventional emerald ring, because he knew how much Lindsey loves them.

The pair first met in 2017 at the Nickelodeon sports show that takes place after the ESPYs, and it was a complete whirlwind romance after that. The pair now split their time between Los Angeles and New Jersey and own three dogs together.

“Right off the bat, I knew he was different,” Lindsey revealed in the interview. “But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

While a wedding date hasn’t been set just yet, the pair are thrilled for the future! “I want to wear something green, like my ring, for the after-party,” she said, looking ahead to the special night. “Other than that, I honestly haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about it. I’m mostly just excited for the future!”