‘Hills’ Star Frankie Delgado Says Brody Jenner’s ‘Going Through Rough Times’ After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Brody may be moving on with Josie Canseco, but he’s still reeling from his shocking split from Kaitlynn Carter. Luckily, his bestie Frankie Delgado has his back!

It’s only been a few weeks since Brody Jenner, 36, and and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, announced their split after a year of marriage, but he has the support of many close to him — including his longtime friend and Hills co-star Frankie Delgado. “Me and [Brody], our bromance has continued throughout 15 years and we’ve been friends through it all. And we’ve had some ups, we have some downs, like every other relationship in life,” Frankie told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “[We] continue to also be honest with each other, and we’re friends ’til the end.”

While Brody and Kaitlynn’s split wasn’t a surprise to other cast members from The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody’s swift new romance with Josie Canseco, 22, suggested that he’s emotionally moved on — but that’s not the case, says Frankie. “He’s going through some tough times right now and I’m just there for him,” the restaurateur revealed. “And he has matured a lot, though, to be honest…it’s an unrecognizable Brody to me, because I’m like, ‘wow, you really have gone through a lot and you’re handling it really well.'”

“A lot of us are very immature when we’re drinking. And when we’re not drinking we’re kind of very normal, down to earth, headstrong,” Frankie — who is a nightlife partner at SBE in Los Angeles, which owns celeb hotspots like Hyde Sunset and Katsuya — told us. “We know what we want and what we’re doing. And I think that’s where me and Brody kind of balance each other this whole time.”

While reality TV has taken its toll on many relationships, Frankie, who has been married to Jennifer Acosta since 2013, took that into consideration before jumping back in front of the camera. “Me and my wife did have a big long talk about what it would entail to be on reality TV, and what it was going to be like, because she has never been on a TV show before, or around cameras like that,” Frankie continued.

The couple are also parents to two kids, Isabella and Francis, adding to their busy lifestyles. “[Jennifer] was more a private person. And we definitely had to talk about it, because I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t want you getting all famous and leaving me later on.’ And we laughed, and she was like, ‘Obviously our relationship is really strong, and we dearly love each other for who we are outside of this whole Hollywood world.'”