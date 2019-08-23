Blac Chyna never misses an opportunity to show off her adorable daughter, Dream, & she posted the SWEETEST video with her on Aug. 22.

Dream Kardashian, 2, is turning out to be quite the social media star, just like her momma! The adorable daughter of Blac Chyna, 31, and Rob Kardashian, 32, was seen looking cuter than ever on Aug. 22 in a video shared to her mom’s Instagram page. The 2-year-old played with a fun filter on the social media app, alongside her mom, and chit-chatted about their “rainbow” colored hair. “You have rainbow hair! It’s so pretty. Looks, I got rainbow hair too,” Blac could be heard saying to the tot. Then — her daughter sweetly gushed about her mom’s ‘do. “Mommy, your hair is so long,” she excitedly remarked. You can see the sweet mother-daughter clip HERE!

Blac never shies away from sharing tons of memories with her daughter to social media, and that same day, she posted a snapshot with her daughter where they looked like literal twins! “U see it?” the reality star asked underneath an Instagram selfie of her and Dream. And well, fans definitely saw. it. “Twinsies,” one fan commented, whole another follower insisted that Dream was the “Spitting image” of her momma.

That same day, an adorable photo of Dream was posted shortly after on proud dad Rob’s official Instagram page. In the snap, Dream looked at the camera with a slight pout. While Rob appears to be keeping a low public profile, he constantly gushes about his gorgeous daughter online, even tweeting a cute video of her back in May. Rob and Blac are clearly incredibly proud to show off their adorable daughter!

Blac and Rob may not be together these days, but it sounds like they’ve finally got co-parenting all figured out. In March 2019, news broke that the parents reportedly reached a final custody agreement.