‘DCC: Making The Team’ Preview: Kelli & Judy Meet Up To Weigh In On The Rookie Candidates

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of this week’s ‘DCC: Making The Team,’ Judy and Kelli go over the strengths and weaknesses of the remaining rookie candidates.

Training camp is fast approaching on season 14 of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team, but Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell still have to narrow the team down to just 36 women. There’s currently 45 ladies left in the tryout process, so during the Aug. 23 episode, Kelli and Judy set aside some time to review where things stand. “Judy and I want to get together and review our leaderboard,” Kelli explains. “And see how everyone ranked at our final auditions. We want to see who’s already in the top 36 — since our roster is 36 — and everybody below that line, we want to study them and figure out how to get them above the line.”

Upon looking at the candidates, Kelli reveals that there are 17 women who received perfect scores during final auditions. Only ONE rookie candidate, Victoria, made that group. From there, she goes through the remaining rookie candidates one-by-one with Judy to discuss their strengths and weaknesses. “Our second highest scoring rookie candidate is Ashley,” Kelli says. “Our next scorers are Hannah, Shaina and Julia. Shaina, I loved. I thought she was strong. Julia…I remember being a judges’ favorite in conversations.

Meanwhile, as this is going on, the remaining candidates are tasked with filling out a “core multidimensional awareness profile.” Basically, it’s a personality test. “They want to see how you are as a person, kind of your character,” Alex explains. Some of the ladies struggle a bit with filling out the questionnaire.

The new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team airs on Aug. 23 at 9:00 p.m. on CMT. We’ll have to wait and see how Judy and Kelli narrow down their list!