Colton Underwood Appears To Have 6 Toes In New Pic With Cassie Randolph & Fans Freak

Hold up: Does Colton Underwood have 6 toes?! Fans seem to think so after seeing his newest photo with Cassie Randolph.

Cassie Randolph, 24, posted a super romantic photo with Colton Underwood, 27, on Aug 22, but some fans couldn’t help but take notice that her beau’s feet! After catching wind of the Instagram post, fans flooded the comment section with theories saying that The Bachelor star has six toes. “I thought Colton had 6 toes for a second,” one fan wrote below the pic. “Colton’s toes omg lmaoooo,” another said. “Colton toes are scary! 😂,” one fan even went as far to say. However, some thought that it was just a wonky photo and that Colton has just five toes after all. “Who else counted his toes… 👀 looks like you’re in the clear for now @coltonunderwood,” one comment read.

All toe theories aside, the photo of Colton and Cassie was absolutely ADORABLE. The happy couple were pictured on a boat in Bermuda and were absolutely beaming. Colton wrapped his lady up in a tight embrace, and they both flashed their mega-watt smiles for the camera. Colton wore a simple navy tee and board shorts for the photo, while Cassie kept warm in an oversized drawstring hoodie. “Missing this place and this guy a little extra today ⛵️💛,” the star wrote below the sweet photo.

Cassie and her boyfriend met while filming his season of The Bachelor in the fall of 2018. Colton admits that they have since adapted to a romance that’s no longer being aired on television. “I think every once in a while it really hits…it hits me too,” Colton said while reflecting on the unique way he and Cassie met in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, after we caught up with the ABC star at an event in collaboration with MorningStar. Colton went on to reveal his and Cassie’s tricks for adjusting to a relationship post-The Bachelor. “We try to be funny with each other and pretend we didn’t meet each other on the show. And give each other our best pickup lines or flirt with each other again. That’s always fun,” Colton told HL.

Ok — six toes not not, Colton is still the ultimate hunk. This photo of him and Cassie is just the sweetest and it’s great to see them going strong so many months after the show wrapped!