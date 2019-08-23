Bethenny Frankel: What She Really Wants To Do After Leaving ‘RHONY’ — Her Plans Revealed

Although Bethenny Frankel is leaving ‘RHONY,’ she’s not taking a break from her hustle and grind. We’ve learned what ‘other avenues’ she wishes to ‘pursue’!

Bethenny Frankel, 48, just announced that she’s leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after an eight-season run on Aug. 21, but her plate is far from empty. “Her priority is being a role model for her daughter [Bryn Hoppy, 9], continuing her philanthropy [the disaster relief initiative bstrong] and really diving into the projects she is currently producing, which illustrate a different conversation for women and which highlight a different aspect of her career than housewives,” a source close to Bethenny EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. That’s right — Bethenny’s not leaving the television business!

Bethenny made a “multi-year deal” to generate “unscripted TV projects” with MGM Television and Mark Burnett, who produced previous shows Bethenny has starred on (The Apprentice: Martha Stewart and Shark Tank), per a March report from our sister website Deadline. We were given an idea on what these shows will be about. “She would love to focus on projects that really focus on her life as a successful entrepreneur and the struggles that that entails,” our source tells us. “She is looking forward to having a new and different conversation with women to help them reach their potential.”

Given Bethenny’s new vision for her future in television, the Bravo star knew it was time to part ways with RHONY. “Bethenny is one who believes in leaving a party at the right time, versus staying to grasp every last moment out of it. Her focus changed with the types of conversations and relationships she wanted to have in her business environment. This was a decision based on where this vehicle is today in the entertainment landscape,” our source explains. “She has other avenues of entertainment to pursue and other places where she wants so focus her time on camera. She has grown. She values herself differently as a woman and she is making tough decisions every day as a business woman and a mother.”

Take note that our source never mentions money as a factor in Bethenny’s decision to leave (she is the highest paid star in the Real Housewives franchise’s history after all, according to multiple reports). The entrepreneur “simply felt it was time to leave, for various personal and business reasons,” our source explains. It’s a time for change in Bethenny’s life, especially since she revealed her plan to sell half of her Skinnygirl empire in the May 1 episode of RHONY.