Wendy Williams ‘Thrilled’ Snoop Dogg Defended Her After 50 Cent’s Party Drama: He’s ‘Team Wendy’

After Wendy Williams was declined entry at 50 Cent’s party, the drama has been non-stop between the two of them — but she’s found an ally in Snoop Dogg.

There’s no love lost between Wendy Williams, 55, and 50 Cent, 44 — but the talk show host has the support of Snoop Dogg, 48, and couldn’t be happier about it. “Wendy is so happy Snoop totally had her back,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While the feud between Wendy Williams and 50 isn’t new, the drama escalated after the self-proclaimed “Queen of all Media” tried to attend 50’s party without an invitation on August 18. The two haven’t gotten along for years, fueled by on-air comments from Wendy about 50’s personal life, and 50’s drama-filled rebuttals on social media.

The party fiasco was no exception, as news of the situation broke via the “In Da Club” rapper’s Instagram account in a video captioned, “🤔you can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. 🤨B—H wait out side.” The video featured Wendy and a group of friends attempting to talk their way into the bash. Security swiftly denied Wendy and the group entry, but the New Jersey native and her son Kevin Jr., 19, snapped a photo outside with Snoop Dogg — who later came to her defense in an interview with DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club August 21. “[Snoop Dogg] made it be known that she wasn’t asking for his help to get in [to 50’s party], which she appreciated,” our source continued. “But what [Wendy] really loved about his comment is that he said he would have been happy to help her sneak in.”

In Snoop Dogg’s interview, he told DJ Envy that he would have been happy to have “slid her my little wristband” — but made it clear he had no idea that Wendy was being denied access and wasn’t technically invited, as he only spotted her on his way out. Our source concluded that Wendy is “still laughing over that one because it’s a total dig at 50 Cent, it’s clear that Snoop is on team Wendy, she’s thrilled.” The sweet photo was obviously a highlight for Wendy’s son, who also happened to be celebrating his 19th birthday.

While Wendy and Snoop may not be besties, he has appeared on her show as a guest several times over the years. Wendy has also actively talked about Snoop in her controversial “Hot Topics” segment, including discussions of cheating allegations — but that hasn’t seemed to stop the legendary rapper from dropping by her studio. HollywoodLife has reached out to Wendy Williams’ rep for comment on the story, but did not hear back as of press time.