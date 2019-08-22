‘Vanderpump Rules’: The Reason Behind Jax’s Decision to Unfollow His Co-Stars Revealed

After filming for season 8 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ wrapped, Jax Taylor shockingly unfollowed a number of his co-stars. Now — we know why he chose to hit the ‘unfollow’ button.

After production wrapped on season eight of Vanderpump Rules, it became evident that there’s some bad blood between cast members after Jax Taylor, 40, unfollowed Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, on Instagram. So — why the rash decision to nix them from his social media page? “[Jax] had a huge blowout fight with Tom and Ariana in June,” a source tells E!. “The argument revolved around the couple’s decision to enlist Lance Bass as their wedding officiant after the pastor they initially hired bowed out following a backlash against the anti-LGBTQ+ comments he made years prior,” the insider explains.

The source went on to reveal what really put a wedge between the co-stars’ friendship. Apparently, Tom and Ariana were upset because they “claim Jax only had Lance do the wedding instead of the pastor because Lance is a celebrity.”

It was on August 20, that fans noticed the 40-year-old SUR bartender was no longer following his three costars on Instagram. Not only that, but the three reality stars appeared to have unfollowed him as well. While neither Jax, Kristen, Ariana and Tom have addressed the feud speculation, it appears they’re definitely not on the best of terms right now. That being said, it’s unclear who hit the “unfollow” button first.

The rumored rift comes as a major surprise seeing as it was just two months earlier that all thee stars were in Jax and Brittany’s wedding party during their Kentucky nuptials on June 29. Tom even served as a co-best man to Jax, alongside Tom Schwartz. Meanwhile, Kristen and Ariana were bridesmaids in the wedding party. HollywoodLife will definitely keep you posted as more intel on the drama emerges.