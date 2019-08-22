Tiny Is ‘Twinning’ With Adorable Daughter, Heiress, 3, In Sweet New Video

Tiny Harris’ daughter Heiress truly is her mini-me. Not only did the two twin out with glam makeup jobs, the three-year-old can already sing her mom’s songs.

Heiress Harris is totally her mother’s daughter. The three-year-old and mom Tiny Harris, 44, had a fun glam session on Aug. 22 where they “twinned’ out and fortunately the Xscape singer made sure it was captured on video to share with her Instagram followers. Not only that, the bright little one can already sing her mom’s hit tunes. She managed to knock out a few lines of Tiny’s ode to husband T.I., “I F**kin’ Love You.” Yeah, she unfortunately knows a curse word, but Heiress and Tiny singing along together is melting fans’ hearts.

“Me & my 🌞 @heiressdharris twinning today! I asked her let’s do a video & she just started singing my song!! #IFuknLoveU she just melts my heart,” Tiny captioned the video. In it Tiny has a flawless makeup job and Heiress got a little makeup on herself to match. Tiny thanked her beauty squad in the post and it was makeup artist Latasha Wright who helped capture the magic moment of the mother and daughter duet. She shared it on her own page, writing, “My Glam Girlz 🎀 Giving Fresh Pretty faces this Morning @majorgirl you looking 16 this morning @heiressdharris I just love you 😘.”

“What you say good girl? What you say?” Tiny asks as Heiress as she sweetly says “your song.” Then she sings the lyrics, “Tell me do you want it/ It’s morning,” then slightly mumbles her way through the next line “As we slept the night away.” Then the ladies take it to the chorus, singing in unison “I f**kin’ love you.” Tiny is so proud of her daughter that at the end of the video she gives her a big kiss on the cheek.

Fans went wild for the adorable video. A user named Elgin told Tiny, “Heiress is a little SUPERSTAR in the making! 🖤,” while another person agreed, writing “Heiress got that singing voice you and Niq got! Can’t wait til she put out a song too 😍😍😍🙌🏾🙌🏾 Y’all voices just heavenly🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.” A fan named Marcus wrote “My hearts melts when she sing yo songs I love it 🥰 👏🏾👏🏾💯💯🤗 baby heiress.” T.I. and Tiny truly are blessed when it comes to their beautiful family.