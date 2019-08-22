Taylor Swift has done it again. The singer dropped her ‘Lover’ music video on August 22, and it has fans at home in literal tears.

The “Lover” music video is finally here and it’s just as beautiful as the song, which dropped one week earlier. Taylor Swift, 29, followed up her striking new single with a corresponding visual on August 22 and it is EVERYTHING. In the moving clip, Tay embarks on a romantic journey with actor/musician Christian Owens who co-stars with her in the video, which showcases them building a home together. Between games of scrabble, slow dancing in the living room, and an epic New Year’s Eve party — the video is the perfect portrayal of a Taylor Swift-centric romance!

Ahead of the video’s released, Taylor gushed about her co-star in a Youtube Live fan event. “The leading man in this video is someone I’ve performed with on stage for years. His name is Christian Owens. He’s amazing,” Taylor told the crowd. After seeing the twosome’s flawless new video, fans were in actual tears. “IF YOU’RE NOT SOBBING BY THE END ARE YOU EVEN A HUMAN,” one fan tweeted after watching.

The video arrived just hours after Taylor absolutely rocked the stage on Good Morning America. Tay slayed the stage in a pair of sequined shorts and had fans in attendance going wild. She played hits including “ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down,” only building up the anticipation ahead of her full album release at midnight!

Ahead of her latest video, Taylor released “ME!,” the first single from Lover, back in April. In June, she dropped the album’s second song, “You Need to Calm Down,” and soon after released “The Archer.” On Aug. 16, she shared “Lover,” which became an instant fan favorite ballad.

We got the ultimate taste of Lover thanks to Tay’s previously released singles and her latest video, but fans are still waiting on the edge of their seats for the full record at midnight. Stay tuned, Swifties! For now — catch the singer’s stunning new video above!