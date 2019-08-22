‘Racing Wives’ Preview: Samantha Gets Stressed While Working On Her IVF Charity Fund

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the new episode of ‘Racing Wives,’ Samantha Busch opens up to her husband, Kyle, about why their Bundle of Joy charity fund is causing her stress.

Samatha Busch has been open about using In Vitro Fertilization to conceive her and Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton on Racing Wives. In this preview of the Aug. 23 episode, she introduces viewers to the Bundle of Joy charity that she started after her experience with IVF. “Our Bundle of Joy fund started because Kyle and I had to go through IVF to have our son, Brexton,” she explains. “Not only was it emotional and sometimes painful, but at the end of it, you have this massive bill. So we started the Bundle of Joy fund to help other couples pay for their IVF. To date, we’ve helped 31 couples and we have 16 babies.”

However, the fund doesn’t make enough money to help EVERY couple that applies, which has Samantha stressing over who to choose. “I’ve already read through all [the applications] twice,” she tells Kyle in the clip. “I’m still stuck at like 14 couples and we just don’t have the funds to fund them all right now. And it sucks.” She’s visibly upset over the situation, and Kyle urges her not to stress about it. “I stress about everything,” Samantha says.”That’s who I am.”

In her confessional, she adds, “The application process is really extensive. They put their whole soul into these essays. We do donations twice a year and what’s so hard about it is that that we have about 50 applications each round that we have to pour through and narrow down to ONE couple. You want to pick everybody, but you can’t”

The new episode of Racing Wives will air on Aug. 23 at 10:00 p.m. on CMT.