‘Power’s Naturi Naughton: Tasha Is ‘Finally Getting Over Ghost’ In Final Season — She’s ‘A Boss’

Naturi Naughton spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about Tasha’s arc in ‘Power’s final season. From a more ‘independent’ Tasha to going to ‘great lengths’ to protect Tariq, Tasha isn’t letting anyone stand in her way.

Power returns for its final season on Aug. 25. The hit Starz series features an incredible ensemble cast, including Naturi Naughton, the fierce wife of Omari Hardwick’s James “Ghost” St. Patrick. HollywoodLife sat down EXCLUSIVELY with Naturi to talk about where Tasha is headed in season 6. Ghost is no longer pulling all the strings, that’s for sure. “Tasha is finally getting over Ghost, running way past him. She is so leaving him behind in the distance. Looking in the rearview mirror, as they say,” Naturi told HollywoodLife at Power’s press junket in New York City. “I think this is the season that she becomes more of an independent woman. She also taps into her criminal side and uses her business mind to help her be a criminal in other ways, so she’s still going to be a badass. She’s really a boss, she’s really strong. And, this year, she realizes she doesn’t need Ghost to be that woman and to be that strong.”

One of the main focuses for Tasha this season is keeping Tariq safe and preventing him from going down a dangerous path. “Tasha will go to great lengths [to protect Tariq],” Naturi continued. “This is where she holds no stops. Even if it means going up against Ghost, she will do whatever to protect Tariq to get him back, to make sure he’s safe. But, she also might do some things you don’t agree with as a mother because it’s about survival. It’s not just about the ‘right’ thing politically or the correct thing. It’s about survival. And sometimes, she’s going to advise Tariq to do some things that the average mother won’t advise you to do because she’s about survival and that’s all she cares about — with or without Ghost. Protect the cubs. That’s the momma bear in her.”

But she did note that Tariq’s behavior is a direct result of what he’s seen from his parents, Tommy, and Kanan. “Unfortunately, we’ve all created this monster of who he’s become,” Naturi said. “He’s dangerous, he’s lying to his parents, he doesn’t care about school, he’s dealing drugs. I mean, my poor son! He’s been corrupted and I want to save him but it’s so hard because there’s so many influences out there and it’s hard to bring him back. That’s actually part of Tasha’s struggle [this season], trying to bring Tariq back.”

Ghost and Tommy are at war in the final season after Tommy shot Angela in the season 5 finale. This puts Tasha in an uncomfortable position because Tommy has become like family to Tasha. “It’s interesting because Tommy is like her brother and she loves him although he’s made some poor decisions, as Ghost has as a husband,” Naturi told HollywoodLife at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “But Ghost’s also the father of my kids. So, it’s hard to choose to be in the middle of their issue because in one breath I’m so sick of Ghost and all the things that he’s put my family through. But at the same time, he is family. So, how do you get rid of the man that I bore children with, who my son needs for guidance? It’s really hard. I think Tasha, this particular season, is starting to rely less on other people, Ghost and Tommy included, and starts to figure out how she’s going to survive without them, without anyone, which is a little lonely. She’s a little bit reckless this year. And her friendships, even her friendship with Lakeisha played by La La Anthony, it’s all very tumultuous and it’s all very scarred. I think it’s dangerous to be around Tasha this year because she could snap at any moment.”

The final season of Power will consist of 15 episodes instead of the usual 10 episodes. Power’s not going to quietly, that’s for sure. “I actually remember reading it and being like, are they serious right now? My reaction was multiple things,” Naturi said about reading the series finale script. “These writers are amazing. Damn. It was like, damn. Then it was like, really though? Are we really going this far? It’s irreversible, some of the things that we did in our final season. It’s like we can’t even come back from that. And then, lastly, I was just honored that we get to go out with such a bang. I mean, so often as actors, once you get in a show that’s successful, you take it for granted because you think, oh, I’m supposed to be here. But you didn’t have to be. You could have been on a show, like you said, that either is tanking in the numbers, as opposed to us progressing in our numbers. You could be in a show that’s canceled in three episodes. I was on a show and we got canceled in three episodes and it was supposed to be a big show. We get to go out on a high as opposed to elongating this process where we’re like, when is that show ever going to end? So, that makes me proud.” Power airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Starz.