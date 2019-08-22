Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Look So In Love As He Supports Her At ACM Honors

The 2019 ACM Honors event was a date night for Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin! The pair looked like a picture-perfect couple on the red carpet.

Miranda Lambert had a very special date to the 2019 ACM Honors on August 21 — her hunky husband, Brendan McLoughlin! The lovebirds walked the blue carpet together at the event, and had huge smiles on their faces as they posed for photos. Miranda was stunning in her little black dress, which showed off her tanned and toned legs. She added a pop of color to her look with hot pink heels, and she wore her hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls. Brendan kept things a bit more casual in a pair of jeans, sneakers and an unbuttoned blazer over his white t-shirt.

The event was a big night for Miranda, as she was awarded the Gene Weed Milestone Award. The honor is given to someone who had an “unprecedented and outstanding year of achievements.” Her longtime friend and collaborator, Keith Urban, was on-hand to present her with the award. “I’m so humbled,” Miranda said, while accepting the honor. She went on to thank all of the people who helped her get to this point in her illustrious career.

Finally, she concluded, “I mostly just want to thank Nashville, and the people who move here because they loved country music. I couldn’t believe that we’d get to live this amazing life and follow our dreams and just be part of this awesome family. Some days it feels like I’ve been doing it for two days, and some days it feels like 200 years. And I’ll never get over it.” Miranda and Keith also performed a duet of “The House That Built Me” at the event.

In November, Miranda will release her new album,Bluebird. She has already released several songs from the record, and fans are anxiously waiting to hear what else is to come!