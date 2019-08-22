‘MDLNY’ Preview: Steve Gold Offers His Former Assistant Jess One Of His Listings & She Sets Some Ground Rules

It’s not easy selling your boss’s rental, and that’s what Steve Gold asks his former assistant, new broker Jess to do in this exclusive look at the new ‘MDLNY!’

A member of The Gold Team is struggling, and Steve Gold tries to step in with a fix in the newest episode of Million Dollar Listing New York! In an EXCLUSIVE preview of tonight’s episode, Steve approaches his former assistant, Jess Gomberg, who is a new broker struggling in the tough NYC market. “I am used to having security and not having a paycheck is stressful,” Jess confides in Steve over coffee in the clip. However, the real estate vet tells her she is “being too hard on yourself. You need to give it a little time. You want things to happen like that, and this job isn’t about that.”

“I am the leader of this team, so it’s my job and it’s my responsibility to keep everyone’s spirits up and keep them motivated and happy,” Steve admits in his Confessional. Back in the office, he tries to help Jess get back on track. “I wouldn’t have you in this position if I didn’t know you were going to succeed,” he tells her. “I am so not concerned about it, I wanted to actually talk to you about a listing to take on.” Intrigued, Jess asks Steve to tell her more, and he reveals he would like to give her the listing he has been living in.

“I actually love this listing. I mean, after all, I wouldn’t live in it if I didn’t like it. But, I have so much on my plate now, and because it’s a lower price listing, it makes sense to let her take charge of this to boost her confidence to give her something to really sink her teeth into,” Steve tells the cameras of the $1.95M listing. While Jess agrees to take it on, she sets some ground rules for Steve to avoid being taken advantage of. “I would be the broker and you would technically be the tenant,” she says to her boss. “So maybe try not to take advantage of like… ‘Oh Jess is showing it, maybe she can make the bed I forgot to make this morning, or walk Pablo?'”

Watch the rest of the EXCLUSIVE clip here to see Steve’s response, and make sure to tune in tonight, Thursday, at 9 PM ET on Bravo for Million Dollar Listing New York!