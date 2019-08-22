Miley Cyrus Slams Claims That She Cheated On Liam Hemsworth: ‘I’m Simply In A Different Place’

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence following her split with Liam Hemsworth. The singer shared a lengthy string of tweets with fans on Aug. 22 insisting that she never cheated on her husband & will ‘always’ love him.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is speaking out for the first time since her sudden and shocking split with Liam Hemsworth, 29, in August of 2019. The pop singer took to Twitter on Aug. 22, and got incredibly honest about the end of her ten-year relationship with Liam, while slamming rumors claiming she had cheated on him. “I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she started. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she wrote in her opening tweet.

Miley went on to detail the ups and downs of her personal life and career while maintaining that if there’s anything she can stand by; it’s the fact she’s never cheated on Liam.”It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” she said. “I fucked up and cheated in relationships when I was young….I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong…I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it…I swung on a wrecking ball naked….There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history,” she said in another string of tweets.

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP,” Miley said in the lengthy message.

From there, Miley went on to insist that even with the end of their relationship, she will “always” love Liam. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

She continued; “BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar,” the singer insisted in one of the final tweets posted.