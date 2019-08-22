Mike Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren, 34, Poses In Sexy Pics To Show Him What’s Waiting When He Leaves Prison

Mike Sorrentino will be getting out of prison in a few weeks and will be coming home to quite a snack! His wife Lauren is flaunting her amazing figure in hot new photos.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will be released from a federal prison on Sept. 12 and he’ll be returning home to his super sexy wife Lauren. She made sure the world can see that she’s kept up her amazing body in the eight months that her 37-year-old husband has been behind bars in two photos she shared via Instagram on Aug. 21. While standing on a balcony of the Royalton Park Avenue Hotel, Lauren, 34, is wearing a tight light grey halter bodysuit with nothing underneath and a pair of Daisy Dukes that looked glued to her figure.

In the pics, Lauren’s tummy is so flat and tight and her curves are to die for. She was hungry though, noting in the caption “When you know you’re going for 🍕 after the 📸 shoot.” Her long blonde hair is perfectly styled in wavy locks and her long, tanned legs are accentuated by clear heels.

“Mike is going to have a Situation when he gets out. A really good one 🤣🔥,” a user named the Bearded Sicilian wrote in the comments while someone responded to him, “Mike will be making a situation when he gets out! 🤣.” “Beauty!!! Only a few more weeks hang in girl 🌹🌹,” a user named Samantha wrote. Meanwhile others took notice of Lauren’s lack of undergarments with one user writing “u need a braw girlie,” and another asking “Did you forget your bra?? 😯😯😆😆.”

On October 5, 2018, Mike was sentenced to eight months in federal prison on tax evasion charges, something he pled guilty to in Jan. of 2018. He wed Lauren on Nov. 1, just over two months before he began his sentence on Jan. 15, 2019 at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York. Mike and Lauren were college sweethearts, but took a break once his career took off following the debut of MTV’s The Jersey Shore in 2009. They reconnected once the original series ended and dated for four years before finally tying the knot before he headed behind bars.