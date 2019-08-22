Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Pic Of Daughter Lola’s Christening As She Heads Off To College

Kelly Ripa is one child away from having an empty nest. She shared a heartwarming throwback photo of daughter Lola’s christening as she’s about to move into her own dorm room at NYU.

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola, 18, is heading off to college and even though she won’t be far away, she won’t be living with her mom and dad Mark Consuelos, 48. That leaves only 16-year-old son Joaquin at home and now both Kelly and Michael can’t believe their little girl is all grown up and leaving the nest. In a heartwarming Aug. 22 Instagram pic, Kelly threw it back to when Lola was being christened as an infant and it brought the couple to tears. “#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying 😢 (actually Daddy’s sobbing),” the 48-year-old morning talk show host captioned the pic.

Pal Lisa Rinna, 56, just went through the same thing, as her youngest daughter Amelia Grey Hamlin, 18, just moved across the country from LA to NYC to attend college. She wrote “I’m sobbing!!!!!! 😭😭” under Kelly’s post, truly understanding the parental emotions that come with kids leaving for college and life on their own. Since according to Kelly, Mark was sobbing so he just left the emojis “😢❤️❤️❤️” in the comments of the photo.

One fan told Kelly to look on the bright side, writing “You did a great job. It’s when they don’t leave the nest it’s a problem!! You will savor the one on one with Joaquin! Enjoy!” Fortunately for Kelly, Lola won’t be far away as she’s attending New York University’s Tisch School for the Arts’ Clive Davis Institute for Recorded Music and should graduate with her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2023. Kelly and Mark’s oldest child, son Michael, 22, also attends NYU so the family can still have weekend dinners together and will be living in the same city, just a different part of town.

Kelly said in the past that Lola has been ready to move away to college for years now. In a 2018 Live! with Kelly and Ryan chat, she discussed going to New Orleans to look at colleges with Lola. When Ryan asked her if she’s be okay with her only daughter living so far away, Kelly shot back,“ Lola wants to go to school in Mars. She used to play ‘dorm.’ From second grade, she’d play ‘college dorm.’” Now the big day has finally come!