Why The Kardashians Are ‘Nervous’ & ‘Worried’ After Learning Lamar Odom Will Compete On ‘DWTS’

Lamar Odom , 39, is excited about his upcoming gig on Dancing with the Stars — but his former in-laws have some concerns. “The Kardashians are a bit nervous and confused that Lamar wanted to join the Dancing with the Stars cast,” a source close to the Kardashian family shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife . “Lamar made it clear to the family he never wanted to be this big star, so to see him do something so public and out of his comfort zone is out of the ordinary.” The former LA Laker — who is in a new relationship with Sabrina Parr — was announced as part of the season 28 cast on Wednesday, August 21.

Lamar, who was married to Khloe Kardashian, 35, for seven years between 2009 and 2016, previously appeared on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians as well as two seasons of spin-off Khloe & Lamar. The former NBA star talked about his experience on the reality shows in his juicy memoir, Darkness to Light, which was released in May 2019. In the book, Lamar opens up about cheating on Khloe multiple times, and also details an incident in which Khloe and Kris Jenner busted him in a hotel room full of naked women. He also described his former mother-in-law as “controlling.”

“Kris especially just doesn’t want [Lamar] to keep talking about the family. She’s worried about what he may say in [interviews] and what not that are filmed and she can’t control that,” the source continued. “The show tends to dive deep into personal lives, and they were hoping since the book came out and the comments on the family died down a bit, that Lamar would lay low, but they know they’ll be talked about on the show. It’s safe to say they won’t be tuning in.”

The source also revealed that “it’s surprising to [Kris] and everyone else that Lamar suddenly wants to be so famous.” Lamar wrapped up his NBA career with the New York Knicks back in 2014, and has kept a fairly low profile until his bombshell book was released a few months ago. While the basketball star was certainly not a stranger to Keeping Up fans, he was a muted personality on-screen — especially compared to the vivacious Kardashian sisters.

Lamar isn’t the first DWTS cast member with ties to the family: Kim Kardashian, 38, appeared on the show back in the seventh season, and Rob Kardashian, 32, competed on the thirteenth. “Everyone wishes Lamar well,” the source also shared. Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres September 16 on ABC.