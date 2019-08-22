Bow Wow sits down to talk with Da Brat about his lawsuit in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘GUHHATL.’ While he’s chatting, Corri texts him but he doesn’t respond.

Da Brat wants to know what’s going on with Bow Wow’s case, but he doesn’t seem too concerned with it. “Here we go. Happy, go lucky a** Bow like ain’t nothing happened,” Da Brat says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 22 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. “I’m sick of this sh*t. It’s been years with the same sh*t. You would think Bow would have learned something from my mistakes but he ain’t learning nothing. I’m still dealing with the repercussions of what I did in ’07, yo. Just listen sometimes.”

Bow Wow got arrested in Feb. 2019 after an alleged fight with a woman. He has maintained his innocence. As he’s talking to Da Brat, Bow gets a text from his on-again, off-again girl, Corri. The text reads, “Hey you. Just checkin’ in. How’s it goin’?”

Bow Wow ignores Corri’s text and continues talking to Da Brat, who has some sound advice for him. “You need to be careful. People don’t forget stuff. You think people are forgetting about R. Kelly or Jussie Smollett?” she tells him. “It looks bad because it looks like you’ve been fighting a woman.” Bow Wow quickly says that he didn’t do anything. Da Brat just wants Bow to get his head on straight and not get himself into situations that could haunt him for years to come.

The synopsis for the Aug. 22 episode reads: “Brandon returns and makes a shocking confession. Deb and Brat explode after giving ReeMarkable one last chance. All hell breaks loose when Corri shows up on a rampage against Bow, and Tammy’s big NYC show goes off the rails.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.