Elle Winter Reveals The Personal Inspiration Behind Striking New Song ‘Cave In’

Elle Winter’s flawless new single is just a taste of what’s to come for the singer, as she prepares to release her debut EP.

Elle Winter, 20, is the rising singer you need to know. The budding songstress has already released a slew of singles this summer and her latest, “Cave In,” is a gorgeous display of the singer’s ability to craft pop music with a personal feel. The singer was sure to dish about the inspiration about her latest track in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“Basically, I went to the studio with a note I had on my phone that said, ‘if you would’ve asked me to try again, I wouldn’t have said no,’ the singer explained. “And then we started talking about this concept of caving in to a past relationship or an ex, because at the time at the end of the relationship, it’s scary to be alone, because it’s unfamiliar. So, it’s really about being tempted to go back to an ex and revisit the past relationship,” she shares.

She continues; “I think I watched this happen to many of my friends and people I love. They would revisit relationships that weren’t really healthy for them, or good for, them because their ex would come beg on their knees. So this song is basically like, thank God he didn’t give me that chance, because I would have come back and I would have been in a relationship that wasn’t really good for me. That’s the story behind it.”

For Elle, it’s important to connect with fans on a personal level. “I have fans and friends writing me messages about their stories and how they connect with it. It’s really rewarding to hear that, because it makes it all worthwhile being that vulnerable and sharing this personal, harder experiences, and then having people really connect with them, and we all come together and share,” tells HL.

Now, the singer is looking ahead to the release of her full EP — set to be released this fall. The singer admits that “Cave In” is a good example of what’s to come. “I think a lot about this song is that it encompasses so many different emotions. I walked into the studio and I asked the producers, I really wanted to have a song that made people want to dance, but also really feel something powerful. This juxtaposition of crying and dancing, crying at the club, you know what I mean? And I think that this is a good representation of the rest of the EP, because while the songs are pop songs and we can dance to them, and do fun things, they’re upbeat songs, they’re also meaningful. And they do tell real, raw stories. So, I think it is reflective of the whole project.”

Plus, the musician is fresh off a performance at the KISS Concert 2019 in Boston and the KTUPhoria in her native New York City, alongside the likes of acts including Jonas Brothers, Ellie Gouldine, Bebe Rexha, Why Don’t We, Ava Max, FLETCHER, and more. “Opening for the Jonas Brothers last month…they were so great…that was my childhood dream.” But — more dreams are about to come true for this rising star as she continues to climb her way to the top. Listen to her latest singles, above!