Colton Underwood Reveals How He & Cassie Randolph Make Their Relationship Work After ‘The Bachelor’

Colton Underwood explained there are ‘three different phases’ in a ‘Bachelor’ relationship. He and Cassie Randolph are working through the third phase, which he detailed to HollywoodLife!

Colton Underwood, 27, knows he has a love story unlike most. The former Illinois State University football player met his girlfriend Cassie Randolph, 24, while filming his season of The Bachelor in the fall of 2018, and revealed how they have since adapted to a romance that’s no longer being aired on television in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “I think every once in a while it really hits…it hits me too,” Colton said while reflecting on the unique way he and Cassie met. The reality television star then revealed his and Cassie’s tricks for adjusting to a relationship post-The Bachelor.

“We try to be funny with each other and pretend we didn’t meet each other on the show. And give each other our best pickup lines or flirt with each other again. That’s always fun,” Colton told HollywoodLife. “We’re slowly building more and more trust with each other, building more trust with each other’s families and friends, and really trying to see how we can incorporate each other into our lives better. It’s been great so far.”

But this step is just one among three, Colton told us. “I always say there’s three different phases. There’s the filming phase, there’s the airing — when playing back — and then there’s the post show,” he explained. While that may sound like a lot of stages, Colton wouldn’t change one thing about his and Cassie’s journey as a couple. Yes, including that iconic fence jump. “But, looking back and how everything played out, I think everything happens for a reason,” he mused. “We’re glad that ours happened how it did.”

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph on Season 23 of ‘The Bachelor,’ which premiered in Jan. 2019. (ABC)

Colton’s time on The Bachelor was especially unique, considering that he was open about his virginity while courting multiple women on the show. Colton even pokes fun at this in his new partnership with MorningStar Farms, a vegetarian food brand!

“I wanted to start reducing the amount of meat in my diet, but like many people, I was a little bit wary of veggie protein,” Colton said in a press release. “Luckily, my first time was with MorningStar Farms and it was so delicious I couldn’t wait to do it again. Now I want to encourage everyone to lose their veginity with MorningStar Farms.” The “Bachelor Nation” star even hosted a plant-based party in New York City on Aug. 21, which kicked off the MorningStar Farms’ Lose Your Veginity campaign! Colton’s latest venture is not surprising, considering that he loves to spend time in the kitchen — with Cassie, specifically. “We value our time that we can actually spend cooking at home because we travel so much,” Colton revealed to HollywoodLife during our interview!