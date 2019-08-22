Bethenny Frankel: Why She Didn’t Warn Her Costars About Her Decision To Leave ‘RHONY’

Bethenny Frankel’s sudden departure from The Real Housewives of New York City shocked her fellow co-stars. But, there’s a good reason she kept the news private.

There was no malicious intent behind Bethenny Frankel‘s decision to keep her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars out of the loop about her decision to leave. The Bravo alum simply wanted to do things on her own terms. “She didn’t inform her cast-mates as she’s been contemplating her exit, and then acted immediately when she made her final decision,” a source close to Bethenny tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “She wanted her departure to be communicated in her own words. This was a business decision and action, and Bethenny makes those choices on her own,” the source explains.

Bethenny, who was the highest paid housewife in the franchise’s history, did, however, keep executive producer, Andy Cohen informed that she was considering leaving the show. “She had been very clear with Andy and some of her cast mates that she was thinking about it, and even offered them advice and help to guide them when they were upset about her decision,” the insider says, noting that those who had a relationship with Bethenny were aware of her potential departure.

“Bethenny and Dorinda [Medley] have developed a real relationship, and Bethenny has a real soft spot for Sonja [Morgan] and loves giving her advice and guidance. Tinsley [Mortimer] has been very kind, and while they’re not close friends, it’s a nice sweet relationship,” the source explains of some of Bethenny’s now former co-stars.

Ultimately, when it came down to her decision, “Bethenny knew and knows she had a great run on the show. She was a girl when she started and decided to leave as a woman,” the insider adds.

News of Bethenny’s departure broke on August 21 when she released the following statement to HollywoodLife’s sister site, Variety: “I have decided to leave the ‘Housewives’ franchise to explore my next chapter. It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” she said.

In March, it was announced that Bethenny had struck a deal with Mark Burnett productions, where she will work as a producer for several non-scripted shows. Then in April, Bethenny confirmed that the shows will be “female centric” and that she will be a part of some of them.

Bethenny’s statement continued: “With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”