Ammika Harris Shows Love To Chris Brown With Sexy Selfie & Heart Emoji After Rumored Pregnancy

Ammika Harris is still very much into Chris Brown. While pregnancy rumors swirl, she’s telling the world she loves him though a cute selfie giving her heart to him.

While Chris Brown, 30, is away on tour, he’s very much on the mind of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Ammika Harris. The 26-year-old was heading home from a PrettyLittleThing event in Los Angeles on Aug. 21 and in the car ride she shared several Instagram stories where she was missing him. One was a photo of Chris onstage in concert followed by a video of Ammika looking at the camera with a bright green heart emoji over her own heart and she wrote “@chrisbrownofficial” underneath it. While there have been breakup reports following his flirtation with music collaborator DaniLeigh, fans are still shipping on Chris and Ammika.

“Soo happy Chris found you. He needs a lowkey girl so he stays outta trouble,” one person wrote in the comments of a photo showing her wearing the same green printed dress while heading out to the event. “@chrisbrownofficial bruh if you don’t marry this gyal 🤦🏽‍♂️” another told Breezy.

Chris and Ammika still haven’t commented on pregnancy reports that surfaced in June when he kept on leaving comments such as “my baby mama” underneath her Instagram photos. “At first everyone assumed he was just being sweet to Ammika and calling her his ‘baby mama’ because they’re long distance and they were having some issues,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but now it’s getting to the point where his friends are all starting to really suspect that it’s true, that Ammika is really having his baby.”

With her flowy mini-dress, it’s hard to tell if Ammika is pregnant, but in previous Instagram pics during the month of August, she’s shown herself with a very flat stomach. Still, that’s not deterring fans from believing she’s expecting Chris’ second child. “That is going to be one cute baby I cannot waittttt oh man and if it’s a boy Chris going brazyyyy ,” one fan commented while another wrote “Pregnancy looks good on you 💚 so gorgeous!”

As far as Chris and DaniLeigh’s recent flirtation episode, Ammika has nothing to worry about. “Chris and DaniLeigh are really close friends, there is nothing romantic going on between them whatsoever,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their relationship is completely platonic and is solely based off creating music. They had an amazing time working together and respect each other as artists.”