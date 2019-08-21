‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Defends Herself After She’s Slammed For Wearing Skimpy Bodysuit

Scheana Shay is not here for the haters! The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star instantly shut down a fan who dissed her sexy outfit from a costume party on Aug. 20.

At 34-years-old, Scheana Shay has never looked better, and she is NOT here for ageism. After the Vanderpump Rules star rocked a sexy, BDSM-inspired outfit on Instagram, a fan commented: “Scheana, grow up. Aren’t you like 35?” However, Scheana wasn’t about to let that comment go. The reality star chimed in herself and clapped back at the shade-filled remark. “Grow up? So don’t go to costume parties? Got it lol,” she wrote, laughing off the comment.

In the pic, Scheana posed with her sister, Cortney van Olphen, during a night out at Electric Pussycat in Glendale, California. The two gals dressed to the nines for the costume event, with Scheana looking incredibly sexy in leather. She rocked a black leather bodysuit with chains across the front and held a whip in her left hand. She paired the look with fishnet tights and heeled knee-high boots. Meanwhile, her sister dressed up as Barbie for the night on the town, and was seen sporting a plethora of pink accessories.

Scheana’s night out was in celebration of her little sister’s birthday, and she used the post as an opportunity to gush about their loving relationship and shared love of fashion. “Happy happy 22nd birthday little sis! We really are night and day. I love it. I remember being so excited for you to turn 16 so you could pick me up at bars LOL and now we can go to them together. You are my style inspo and I look up to you so much,” she wrote in one part of the caption.

Of course, most of the comments that flooded the post were more than positive. “Scheana u r super sexy and gorgeous! Holy shit I love this pic. Keep doin u…f ck the haters,” one fan was sure to say.