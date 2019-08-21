‘Southern Charm’ Reunion: Kathryn & Austen Fight & She Reveals The Status Of Her Sobriety

Kathryn Dennis and Austen Kroll got into it during the final moments of the Aug. 21 ‘Southern Charm’ reunion when Austen appeared to question Kathryn’s sobriety.

The drama on the first part of the Southern Charm season 6 reunion was pretty tame until the final moments. When host Andy Cohen brought up Kathryn Dennis’s May 2019 WWHL appearance, which raised some eyebrows, that’s when the tension hit the fan. Kathryn blamed her behavior on anxiety after the appearance and told Andy during the reunion that “having to edit and tailor everything you say 24/7 just to protect yourself is really, really stressful.” Kathryn is currently embroiled in an ongoing custody battle with ex and former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel.

Both Craig Conover and Cameran Eubanks admitted that Kathryn looked “uncomfortable” on WWHL. Andy asked Kathryn point-blank what the status of her sobriety was. “I don’t smoke weed,” she said, adding that she doesn’t “do anything illegal like that.” When Andy asked her whether or not she could drink, she nodded that she could. Kathryn promised that she was not drinking on the night of the WWHL taping.

Austen Kroll said that he was “very disappointed” with Kathryn’s behavior on WWHL. Austen tweeted in during the taping and he called Kathryn’s reaction towards him was “so inappropriate.” Kathryn claimed that she doesn’t remember what she said about him that night. Austen didn’t buy that and said she was “deflecting.” He continued, “It seems like you don’t even remember being there.”

Kathryn quickly clapped back, “I haven’t rewatched the episode because I’m too embarrassed to watch it but don’t ever think for a f**king second you’re going to come after me and my sobriety. You better back the f**k up.” The Southern Charm season 6 reunion will continue Aug. 28 on Bravo.