Serena Williams took her adorable daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to a Nike event. The toddler’s hair was styled into a cute top knot for the occasion.

Serena Williams brought a very special guest with her to a Nike event on Aug. 20: her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.! The tennis star, 37, carried her 23-month-old child as she showed up for the event in a Nike Air tank top, blue bike shorts, colorful Nike sneakers, and a blue and yellow plaid windbreaker. Serena left her curly hair down and opted for a natural beauty look for the Queens of the Future event in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan.

Olympia looked like an adorable referee in a black and white striped ensemble, paired with tiny Nike sneakers. The tot’s hair was styled up into a cute top knot. TBH, we aren’t at all surprised that Serena’s child would be totally on-trend.

While Olympia’ dad, Alexis Ohanian Sr., wasn’t photographed at the event, he previously opened up about how dads should be more involved in their children’s lives, urging fellow fathers to take paternity leave.

The Reddit co-founder admitted that while he didn’t think much about paternity leave until Serena suffered “near-fatal complications” during delivery. “Serena spent days in recovery fighting for her life against pulmonary embolisms. When we came home with our baby girl, Serena had a hole in her abdomen that needed bandage changes daily. She was on medication. She couldn’t walk,” he explained in an op-ed for The New York Times.

“Taking leave also set me off on the right foot for sharing parental responsibilities,” Alexis, who was able to take 16 weeks off to help care for his daughter, wrote. “Two years later, there is no stigma in our house about me changing diapers, feeding Olympia, doing her hair or anything else I might need to do in a pinch. They’re all just dad things (not ‘babysitter’ things — I hate it when people refer to dads spending time with their kids as babysitting).” We’re glad this adorable little girl has two parents to love and care for her!