See Pic
Hollywood Life

Serena Williams Cradles Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 1, As She Rocks Cute Top Knot — Pic

serena williams
BACKGRID
Serena Williams at BuzzFeedBuzzFeed, NYPictured: Serena WilliamsRef: SPL5076808 030419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** New York, NY - U.S Tennis player Serena Williams is arriving with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian JR at a Nike Event in Soho, New York, NY. Pictured: Serena Williams BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Serena Williams 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Serena Williams reacts after a point against Magda Linette, of Poland, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, USA - 27 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Serena Williams took her adorable daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to a Nike event. The toddler’s hair was styled into a cute top knot for the occasion.

Serena Williams brought a very special guest with her to a Nike event on Aug. 20: her daughterAlexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.! The tennis star, 37, carried her 23-month-old child as she showed up for the event in a Nike Air tank top, blue bike shorts, colorful Nike sneakers, and a blue and yellow plaid windbreaker. Serena left her curly hair down and opted for a natural beauty look for the Queens of the Future event in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan.

Olympia looked like an adorable referee in a black and white striped ensemble, paired with tiny Nike sneakers. The tot’s hair was styled up into a cute top knot. TBH, we aren’t at all surprised that Serena’s child would be totally on-trend.

While Olympia’ dad, Alexis Ohanian Sr., wasn’t photographed at the event, he previously opened up about how dads should be more involved in their children’s lives, urging fellow fathers to take paternity leave.

serena williams alexis olympia ohanian jr
BACKGRID

The Reddit co-founder admitted that while he didn’t think much about paternity leave until Serena suffered “near-fatal complications” during delivery. “Serena spent days in recovery fighting for her life against pulmonary embolisms. When we came home with our baby girl, Serena had a hole in her abdomen that needed bandage changes daily. She was on medication. She couldn’t walk,” he explained in an op-ed for The New York Times.

“Taking leave also set me off on the right foot for sharing parental responsibilities,” Alexis, who was able to take 16 weeks off to help care for his daughter, wrote. “Two years later, there is no stigma in our house about me changing diapers, feeding Olympia, doing her hair or anything else I might need to do in a pinch. They’re all just dad things (not ‘babysitter’ things — I hate it when people refer to dads spending time with their kids as babysitting).” We’re glad this adorable little girl has two parents to love and care for her!