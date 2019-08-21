Olivia Culpo Looks Stunning In Skintight White Dress While Overlooking Epic Sunset

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram on Aug. 21 to share a gorgeous photo of herself looking as happy as could be while posing in a flattering white dress and showing off a huge smile.

Olivia Culpo, 27, definitely knows how to take a photo! The brunette beauty looked incredible in a new snapshot she posted to Instagram on Aug. 21 and she used the caption to admit to her followers that she was in the mood to laugh. In the pic, Olivia can be seen smiling wide while wearing a tight white sleeveless dress and standing in front of a gorgeous sunset that can be seen in the background. “In the mood to laugh so hard it hurts,” her caption read.

Once posted, Olivia’s fans couldn’t resist leaving her positive comments. “Beautiful gal beautiful sunset 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” one follower wrote. “You are stunning,” another said. “Beautiful Lady with a Awesome sunset❤️,” a third wrote while a fourth put multiple heart and diamond emojis.

Olivia is no stranger to eye-catching photos and her fans are always excited about them! On Aug. 10 she posted a photo of herself modeling a red bikini that helped her to flaunt her toned body while she was on a beach and a few days before that on Aug. 7, she posted some photos of herself braless in a long white dress with a slit and spaghetti straps. No matter what she wears, she definitely makes a lasting impression and always seems to prove she can wear anything well!

We expect to see more pics of Olivia in the future, as she’s known for posting them whenever she can, and we guarantee they’ll continue to impress her followers and the public!