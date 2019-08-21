Miley Cyrus ‘Devastated’ After Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce: She ‘Loved Being Married’

Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus on Aug. 21 and his decision has left the pop star ‘devastated’.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s love story is over. The actor, 29, filed for divorce from the singer, 26, after just eight months of marriage, and nearly a decade of dating. The couple first met in 2009 on the set of their movie The Last Song and have had a tumultuous ten years together. They even called off their engagement in 2013, before getting back together in 2015, and then finally getting married in December 2018. But, on Aug. 10 a rep for Miley confirmed that the couple had decided to “separate,” and 11 days later, Liam filed paperwork in an L.A. courthouse to make things official. Now a source close to the “Slide Away” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s doing her best to come to terms with the end of her marriage.

“Miley truly loved being married to Liam and is devastated that the marriage didn’t work,” says our source. “Marriage was really important to her and she valued the meaning of it. They had multiple discussions about growing their family and were planning on doing it much further down the road because they loved just spending time together as a little family with all their animals. She truly thought Liam was her best friend and is saddened this didn’t workout and the chapter is officially closing. When she got married, never in her wildest dreams did she think she’d be divorcing less than a year later. This is the last thing she ever thought would happen, let alone this soon. Things had never been better between them when they tied the knot.”

Although it wasn’t Miley that filed the paperwork, our source insists she wasn’t exactly shocked by the news. “ Miley was not fully blindsided by Liam’s filing since they had already separated,” says our source. “They really haven’t been speaking.” Instead, Miley has been spending her time with Brody Jenner‘s ex-“wife”, Kaitlynn Carter, 30.