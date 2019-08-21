Report
Hollywood Life

Lori Loughlin Has ‘Regrets’ After College Admissions Scandal & Thinks Her Reputation Is ‘Ruined For Life’

Lori Loughlin out & about
Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock
Lori Loughlin arrives at federal court in Boston, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal College Admissions-Bribery, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin beams in all white as she treats herself to some retail therapy with a mystery man that very much resembles her husband Mossimo Gianulli. The actress visited swanky designer store James Perse and was seen leaving with a shopping bag and a big smile. 30 Jul 2019 Pictured: Lori Loughlin. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA476014_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Loughlin has lunch with friends before getting some grocery shopping done at Bristol Farms. Pictured: Lori Loughlin BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and her husband may have not cut a deal with prosecutors, but they are still looking towards a higher power for help and guidance as they face years in prison. We’re told Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli participated in the Palm Sunday mass at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills. A source at the church tells The Blast, the “Full House” star and her husband actually lead the palm procession through and around the church. The act is done before Easter week to signify the entry of Jesus to Jerusalem. Their daughter, Olivia Jade, did not attend the church service with her parents. 15 Apr 2019 Pictured: Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli. Photo credit: The Blast.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA400603_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Lori Loughlin is ’embarrassed and hurt’ over her alleged involvement in the explosive college admissions scandal, according to a new report. However, the actress believes ‘she can beat this,’ as she awaits her Aug. 27 court date.

Lori Loughlin “is remorseful, and she has definite regrets” about her alleged participation in the nationwide college admissions scandal, a source tells People in the magazine’s latest issue, published on August 21. However, the actress, 56, apparently believes she didn’t do anything wrong. “She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true,” the source explains.

“She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field,” the source continues, claiming, “That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.” Lori and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are due back in court on August 27 after they declined a plea deal in April.  

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced it had indicted Lori and Mossimo, who are parents to daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, in the infamous college admissions scandal, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” The couple, along with 50 other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of paying bribes of up to $6 million, and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to get their children into elite colleges, including, Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others.

Lori and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to falsely identify daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose as recruits to the USC crew team, despite the two never playing the sport.

While the other defendants agreed to a guilty plea in April, Lori and her husband “weren’t ready to accept” a plea deal, the source tells People. As the Loughlin family awaits their upcoming court date, they continue to remain “united,” the source says. “They believe they can beat this.”

But, as time goes on, the waiting game has become nearly unbearable for the family. “Lori is ready for this to be over,” the source reveals. “They all are. At this point, it would be better to spend a few months in jail — because she’s been spending the last several months in her own prison.” Since news of the admissions scandal broke in March, the legal case has been “such a slow process,” the source goes on to say, adding that “it’s like a dark cloud.”