Lori Loughlin Has ‘Regrets’ After College Admissions Scandal & Thinks Her Reputation Is ‘Ruined For Life’

Lori Loughlin is ’embarrassed and hurt’ over her alleged involvement in the explosive college admissions scandal, according to a new report. However, the actress believes ‘she can beat this,’ as she awaits her Aug. 27 court date.

Lori Loughlin “is remorseful, and she has definite regrets” about her alleged participation in the nationwide college admissions scandal, a source tells People in the magazine’s latest issue, published on August 21. However, the actress, 56, apparently believes she didn’t do anything wrong. “She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true,” the source explains.

“She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field,” the source continues, claiming, “That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.” Lori and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are due back in court on August 27 after they declined a plea deal in April.

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced it had indicted Lori and Mossimo, who are parents to daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, in the infamous college admissions scandal, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” The couple, along with 50 other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of paying bribes of up to $6 million, and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to get their children into elite colleges, including, Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others.

Lori and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to falsely identify daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose as recruits to the USC crew team, despite the two never playing the sport.

While the other defendants agreed to a guilty plea in April, Lori and her husband “weren’t ready to accept” a plea deal, the source tells People. As the Loughlin family awaits their upcoming court date, they continue to remain “united,” the source says. “They believe they can beat this.”

But, as time goes on, the waiting game has become nearly unbearable for the family. “Lori is ready for this to be over,” the source reveals. “They all are. At this point, it would be better to spend a few months in jail — because she’s been spending the last several months in her own prison.” Since news of the admissions scandal broke in March, the legal case has been “such a slow process,” the source goes on to say, adding that “it’s like a dark cloud.”