Liam Hemsworth Spotted Without Wedding Ring In June: 1st Public Sign Of Trouble With Miley Cyrus

The actor was seen sans his wedding ring at a Los Angeles grocery store on June 24 — weeks before news of Miley and Liam’s split was made public.

The clues were there all along. News of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s bombshell split wasn’t public until August 10, but, according to photos, Liam stopped wearing his wedding ring months before. Liam was specifically spotted without his band while stopping at a Los Angeles area Whole Foods. In the photos, taken on June 24, the actor is walking through a parking lot and carrying bags of groceries in both hands. Liam was dressed casually for the errand, in jeans, a hoodie and sunglasses — but is clearly not wearing a ring on his left hand.

Liam appears to be moving quickly with the process, officially filing for divorce and citing “irreconcilable differences” on Wednesday, August 21. Liam, 29, and Miley, 26, have a prenup in place, effectively keeping their finances separate during the marriage, according to TMZ. The quick filing comes after only eight months of marriage and 11 days after announcing the separation. Miley and Liam tied the knot in a low key ceremony with family in Nashville, TN — Miley’s home state — on December 23, after nearly a decade of on-again-off again dating (the duo first met on the set of the teen romance film The Last Song in 2010, when Miley was 17 and Liam was 20).

Miley and Liam also went through public breaks up back in 2011 and 2013 — in 2013, Miley told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 radio channel that “everything happens for a reason.” This time, the split was reportedly brought on by turmoil around losing their Malibu home to the fires a few months ago — but there are also claims about drug and alcohol abuse, which Miley hints about in her new song “Slide Away.”

The couple attended Saint Lauren’s glitzy mens show in Malibu only days prior to these photos on June 7, and Miley was also by his side at the premiere for his brother’s film Avengers: Endgame in April. The official date of separation is listed as “TBD” in the divorce documents, but as we previously reported, Miley also ditched her ring for her Italian getaway with rumored new boo Kaitlynn Carter, 30.