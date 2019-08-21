Lamar Odom Hopes His ‘Girl’ Sabrina Parr & His Kids Will Support Him In The ‘DWTS’ Stands

Lamar Odom feels positive about his chances of winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy on this coming season of ‘DWTS’ — that is, as long as he has his support system in the audience! He tells HollywoodLife he hopes GF, Sabrina Parr and his kids, Destiny and LJ will be cheering him on!

Lamar Odom returns to the hardwood this fall to compete for a championship — but, it won’t be the basketball court. Instead, the former Los Angeles Laker, 39, will hit the ballroom floor as one of 12 famous faces who will compete for the Mirrorball trophy on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. And, he wants to see his support squad cheering him on in the audience each week!

The athlete hopes to see “my girl, Sabrina [Parr, 32,], and my kids as well, LJ [son, Lamar Odom Jr.] and [daughter] Destiny,” in the stands, he told HollywoodLife on the Dancing With the Stars red carpet cast reveal on August 21. The event took place at Planet Hollywood in New York City, where Lamar’s fellow competitors — Hannah Brown, Karamo Brown, AllyBrooke, James Van Der Beek, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Sean Spicer, Mary Wilson — also chatted with us!

As for what sealed the deal on joining the hit ABC show, Lamar admitted it was his drive to compete. “I love it!” he said of the competition aspect of the show, explaining, “It’s going to be a really tough competition because I know nothing about dancing or ballroom dancing.” The former NBA pro also admitted that the only dancing he’s ever known “is in the club.” — Therefore, the ballroom will be an interesting task to take on.