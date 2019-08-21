Kenya Moore Snuggles & Kisses Her ‘Miracle Baby’ Brooklyn, 9 Mos., In Sweet New Pics

Kenya Moore took to Instagram on Aug. 21 to share a sweet moment she had with her nine-month-old daughter Brooklyn through a series of precious photos that reflect their mother-daughter bond.

Kenya Moore, 48, is thoroughly enjoying being a mother and she proved that with her latest Instagram pics. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a few photos to Instagram on Aug. 21 and they showed her having a special moment with her adorable nine-month-old daughter Brooklyn. In the snapshots, the doting mom can be seen cuddling the tot on a wicker chair outside and in some, she’s even sweetly kissing her on the cheek. “@thebrooklyndaly she’s all I ever wanted and I’m all she ever wants #purelove #mitaclebaby#mommyandme #detroit #family,” she captioned the post.

Kenya received a lot of support and compliments in her comments once she posted the memorable photos. “I’m so happy for you. A lot of your fans prayed for her and i hope you know you’re loved by many and so is our ‘niece'”, one fan wrote. “I am so glad that you have this happiness in your life, it really is a joyous and inspirational thing to see! You deserve it ! ❤️❤️❤️ #teamtwirl.” another wrote. “So happy for you! You deserve all the happiness with your baby girl! Love her to no end!! She’s a doll!!! 💗,” a third comment read.

Kenya’s recent post is one of many similar ones that she’s posted since the arrival of Brooklyn, who she shares with husband Marc Daly. In July, she posted a too-cute-for-words video of her happy daughter giggling up a storm while moving about. “Morning giggles from @thebrooklyndaly Was a very hard night for me and to wake up to this makes my life make sense. Mother+Daughter 💕,” she emotionally captioned the clip.

We can’t wait to see more cute photos and videos of baby Brooklyn. She’s growing so fast and we’re so glad she brings so much joy to Kenya’s life!