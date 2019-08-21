Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Canceled Weekend Trip To Montauk As Romance Struggled This Summer

Katie Holmes Jamie Foxx
Backgrid
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Low profile lovebirds Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted stepping out together in Atlanta, Georgia. Doting boyfriend Jamie helped Katie carry her luggage to her car during the outing. *SHOT ON September 18, 2018* Pictured: Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** - *FILE PHOTOS* New York, NY - Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly ended their six year relationship. The couple who were starting to go public a little more this year are pictured during a casual stroll in NYC in April. Jamie has recently been spotted partying with singer Sela Vave in LA leading to speculation that he was cheating. Page Six reported that the actress was recently overheard telling a friend, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.” "Shot on 04/16/19* Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were seen secretly returning to Jaimie's hotel Tuesday afternoon after he made a guest appearance on "The Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon" with his daughter Corinne.Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Katie HolmesBACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx go for a yacht ride at night in Miami. The A-list lovebirds were spotted onboard a fancy vessel on Friday night (dec 28).Pictured: kaie holmes,jamie foxxRef: SPL5052009 281218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Music Writer

It was on August 19 that the news of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s split broke, but apparently, the couple had been struggling for some time.

Following the Aug. 19 news of  the split between Katie Holmes, 40, and Jamie Foxx, 51, new information has emerged on what was going on behind the scenes for the long-time couple. Apparently, even before the news broke, the pair had been struggling for some time. Earlier this summer, the pair had plans to meet in Montauk for Memorial day weekend, but “Katie called two hours before he was supposed to get on a plane from LA to NYC and canceled,” a source tells Page Six. “He was really upset.”

However, a separate source explained the situation a little bit differently. “He canceled on his own and never got on the plane,” another insider told the publication, and added that Jamie did something that made the trip untenable for Katie. Jamie was then seen at Disneyland that weekend instead.

Meanwhile, a source tells HollywoodLife that the split was caused simply by the two stars wanting different things in life. “Jamie is the life of the party everywhere he goes. He always wants to be out and about and having fun,” a source close to the Beat Shazam host and Dawson’s Creek star said. “Katie is more reserved, and prefers to stay home instead of going to parties and events. Sure, she’ll go out to restaurants and enjoys nights out like that, but Jamie wants to be in the DJ in Vegas,” the insider shared.

The sad news of the couple’s split first broke on Aug. 19, thought the couple reportedly hasn’t been spending time together since May of this year. The reported breakup comes mere days after Jamie was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave while leaving Lil Pump’s 19th birthday celebration at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood.

Katie and Jamie were known for keeping their romance low key and since they were first spotted out in 2013. While they never publicly confirmed their romance, they were spotted serving up a display of PDA a number of times, and would often attend the same events — though they would arrive separately and leave the same way.