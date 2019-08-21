Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Canceled Weekend Trip To Montauk As Romance Struggled This Summer

It was on August 19 that the news of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s split broke, but apparently, the couple had been struggling for some time.

Following the Aug. 19 news of the split between Katie Holmes, 40, and Jamie Foxx, 51, new information has emerged on what was going on behind the scenes for the long-time couple. Apparently, even before the news broke, the pair had been struggling for some time. Earlier this summer, the pair had plans to meet in Montauk for Memorial day weekend, but “Katie called two hours before he was supposed to get on a plane from LA to NYC and canceled,” a source tells Page Six. “He was really upset.”

However, a separate source explained the situation a little bit differently. “He canceled on his own and never got on the plane,” another insider told the publication, and added that Jamie did something that made the trip untenable for Katie. Jamie was then seen at Disneyland that weekend instead.

Meanwhile, a source tells HollywoodLife that the split was caused simply by the two stars wanting different things in life. “Jamie is the life of the party everywhere he goes. He always wants to be out and about and having fun,” a source close to the Beat Shazam host and Dawson’s Creek star said. “Katie is more reserved, and prefers to stay home instead of going to parties and events. Sure, she’ll go out to restaurants and enjoys nights out like that, but Jamie wants to be in the DJ in Vegas,” the insider shared.

The sad news of the couple’s split first broke on Aug. 19, thought the couple reportedly hasn’t been spending time together since May of this year. The reported breakup comes mere days after Jamie was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave while leaving Lil Pump’s 19th birthday celebration at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood.

Katie and Jamie were known for keeping their romance low key and since they were first spotted out in 2013. While they never publicly confirmed their romance, they were spotted serving up a display of PDA a number of times, and would often attend the same events — though they would arrive separately and leave the same way.