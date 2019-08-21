Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron just can’t stay away from each other. The pair reunited in New York City on Aug. 21 after their weekend getaway to Lake George.

Gigi Hadid, 24, and Tyler Cameron, 26, just keep fueling those romance rumors. They were both spotted having dinner with friends, including tennis pro Serena Williams, 37, at La Esquina Restaurant in New York City on Aug. 21. Gigi looked gorgeous in a super casual look that included a white tank top and jeans. Tyler rocked a red t-shirt and gray shorts. Gigi and Tyler were never too far from each other when they were photographed outside the restaurant.

This latest outing for the supermodel and The Bachelorette star comes after their weekend trip together to Lake George, New York. They were seen grabbing some liquor in Long Lake before heading to their weekend away together with friends. Gigi and Tyler have been seen out a number of times together in New York City over the last few weeks. Tyler was even spotted leaving Gigi’s apartment on Aug. 12.

While nothing romantic has been confirmed by the two of them, it’s clear that Gigi and Tyler are very friendly with each other. HollywoodLife got some EXCLUSIVE scoop on their outing at Frames Bowling Lounge on Aug. 5. “You could tell they were interested in each other and were being very flirtatious throughout the night,” an eyewitness told HL. “They were playfully teasing each other, kept giggling, and they couldn’t stop smiling.”

It’s only been a few weeks since the dramatic Bachelorette finale. Tyler got his heart broken by Hannah Brown, 24, months ago and they came face-to-face for the first time during After the Final Rose. Hannah acknowledged she still had feelings for Tyler and asked him out for a drink. Hannah and Tyler got that drink and he was seen leaving her L.A. place on the morning of Aug. 2. While Bachelor Nation fans want a Tyler and Hannah reunion, it appears Tyler may have found something special with Gigi.