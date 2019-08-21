Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter, 9 Mos., Says Her 1st Word In Adorable Video

Kaavia James is talking! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter, who’s already a pro at swimming, is now speaking, her mom revealed in a new video on Instagram on Aug. 20. And, ‘shady baby’s first words are fitting for her cute nickname.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s daughter is going to be one chatty girl! The actress, 46, shared a major milestone for Kaavia James on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that “Kaavia James speaks!!!!” And, the 9-month-old’s first words were, “Bye bye”. Kaavia, whose been famously nicknamed “shady baby” for her hilarious mean-mugging looks, sat in her highchair when she talked for the first time.

“Get ready world. Next stop, #agt judges table! Bye bye,” Gabrielle captioned the video. And, Gab just may be onto something. The LA’s Finest star shared another video of Kaavia to her daughter’s Instagram account on August 21, that shows the little one banging on the door to her mom’s dressing room at America’s Got Talent. At one point, Kaavia rips the star that reads her mom’s name, off the door! “There’s only 1 ⭐ in this family. They will learn. They WILL learn,” the actress captioned the video.

Friend to Gabrielle and Dwyane, La La Anthony, gushed over the video of Kaavia’s first words in the comments, writing, “My girl is talking ‼️‼️‼️‼️” Meanwhile, Dwyane’s son, Zaire wrote, “That’s nothing. We had a full convo before I left”.

(Video credit: Gabrielle Union / Instagram)

Gabrielle and Dwyane have a lot to celebrate these days, as Kaavia’s been growing up so fast. Their first child is already a pro at swimming and breathing under water, dancing, and moving along in her walker, as seen in videos on social media.

Not to mention, Kaavia is already a red carpet pro. Her star parents took her to Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Sports Awards, where Dywane was honored with the Legend award, on July 17. Kaavia proudly played up her “shady baby” persona on the red carpet in cute photos with her parents.

Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed their “miracle baby” via a surrogate — the couple announced in matching Instagram posts on November 7, 2018. The actress and NBA legend, 37, had been trying to conceive a child for years before welcoming their daughter. In 2017, Gabrielle wrote in her memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” that she’d had “eight or nine” miscarriages.