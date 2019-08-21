Gabrielle Union Stuns In Royal Blue Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline While Holding Baby Kaavia

Gabrielle Union debuted a piece from her New York & Company red carpet collection for ‘America’s Got Talent.’ But fans couldn’t get over the look her 9-month-old baby was giving the judge backstage!

While Gabrielle Union, 46, served fans a look, her daughter Kaavia, 9 months, served her mom that look. For the Aug. 20 episode of America’s Got Talent, Gabrielle rocked a blue satin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and flared legs, which served as fans’ first glimpse at the judge’s Red Carpet capsule collection with New York & Company (she has been the face of the company since 2017). Gabrielle was clearly having a glamorous moment in the stunning piece, which she snapped a picture in backstage and shared to Instagram before AGT aired. But in the same photo, Kaavia was looking at her mom as if she just dropped the spirit stick! Even Master of None star Lena Waithe had to comment.

“Your baby’s side eye is truly something I envy. It’s so effortless,” Lena commented under the post. Love & Hip Hop: New York star Juju Casteneda also joked about Kaavia’s apparent side-eye, writing, “Shady Baby is something else 😍😂.” Dozens of other fans reiterated similar thoughts in the comments section. As for Gabrielle’s commentary on the whole matter, the Bring It On star jokingly captioned the post, “Gravity is real 🤣😂.”

As you can see below, Gabrielle can balance being a mom and judge on one of America’s most popular talent competition shows! That’s because the actress, who shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade, doesn’t has “mom guilt.” She explained why. “Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I’m a better mom because I’m able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I’m following my dreams,” Gabrielle told US Weekly on America Got Talent’s red carpet on Aug. 13. “I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true. So I don’t have guilt.”

On the same day Gabrielle shared her mommy-daughter post above, she also made a big announcement: Kaavia can speak! The adorable infant said “bye bye” in a video that Gabrielle shared to Instagram on Aug. 20. She’s already following in her mom’s footsteps of screening auditions on AGT!