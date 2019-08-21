Dog The Bounty Hunter Can’t Wait To See Beth Chapman ‘Smile Again’ On New Show: It’ll Be ‘Bittersweet’

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman is looking forward to seeing his late wife Beth Chapman’s moments on the upcoming premiere of his new reality show ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ and feels it will comfort him to some extent.

Duane “Dog” Chapman, 66, is doing his best to come to terms with his wife Beth Chapman‘s recent death from throat cancer at the age of 51 on June 26 and although the upcoming premiere of his new reality series, Dog’s Most Wanted, which will feature Beth quite a bit, will be somewhat difficult for him, sources told us he’s looking forward to reliving the precious times they had.

“Dog is looking forward to relive some great moments and memories of Beth when the new show comes out,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He actually can’t wait to see what fans and friends of Beth think about the show. The show as time goes by will always represent what Beth would want and she will be a part of every episode in one way or another. She will be on Dog’s mind constantly and he will always refer to what she would want as the show continues. They were proud of this show and Dog is looking forward to seeing the world see the love he had for Beth and to see a show that is going to be entertaining as hell.”

Beth is expected to appear on the premiere, which will air on Sept. 4 on WGN America, as well as the following episodes of the season and will be doing what she’s known for. Despite her throat cancer coming back at the start of filming the season, she went on to participate with Dog in high-speed car chases while trying to catch fugitives and proved she was ready to do what she was born to do until the end.

“It will be bittersweet for Dog to relive the memories of Beth when their show premieres next month,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Dog is still very much grieving over the loss of Beth, who was his soulmate, best friend and partner in crime for most of his life. Of course, Dog wishes Beth was here to watch the show with him and while it will be challenging to look back at those memories, it will also bring him peace and comfort knowing she spent her last days doing exactly what she wanted to do. It is also nice having Beth’s legacy memorialized with their new show, and from all the time they’ve spent in front of the camera over the years. Most of the family plans to gather and watch together, and they’ve been leaning on each other now more than ever.”

Although Dog is definitely happy Beth appears on the show, it was her decision to do it and he never pushed her. “Beth was very clear that she wanted to be on the show, it was her choice all the way and her main reason for wanting to do it was for her family,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “This show is like one last gift from her. Being able to see her smile again, hear her laugh, it’s such a blessing. Her spirit is still very much with them but it’s a big comfort having all the footage from the show, the whole family is so grateful to have it.”