Christie Brinkley Wants To Inspire Women By Doing ‘DWTS’ At 65: I’m ‘Ready’ To ‘Give It My All’

Christie Brinkley is ready to inspire women everywhere with her upcoming appearance on ‘Dancing With The Stars!’

At a young and spry 65 years old, Christie Brinkley is looking for the next fun challenge in her life, and she’s found that in Dancing With The Stars. Ahead of meeting with her pro and starting to work on her moves, Christie spoke with HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, about how she hopes to inspire women across the country with her decision to get up and dance! “I hope that the women that follow me, if they’ve been afraid of trying some challenge of their own, or afraid of looking silly or failing, that’s not what matters. Looking silly is great, if you make somebody smile. Failing is just another way of getting to learn something new and you’re usually at your most original when you’re failing,” she gushed at the DWTS cast reveal carpet at Planet Hollywood in NYC. “There’s things to be gained from everything. I think it’s just going out and giving it a go, and that’s what I’m doing.

Christie continued, “I’m just a clean slate for my person to teach, and I’m ready to try and soak it in and give it my all. I just hope my feet will hang in there with me!” At 65, Christie has a long modeling career behind her (and continuing!), plus she’s showed off some of her dancing chops in Broadway’s Chicago as Roxie Hart. To keep herself in shape and ready vie for the Mirror Ball, Christie said that she’s not a “gym rat” but she has fit in working out into her busy schedule!

“I think that a lot of women reach 65 and they kind of go, ‘well, my hip hurts, my knee hurts or whatever.’ So do mine, but I’m not going to let that stop me!” the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit star and mother of three promised. “I realize that moving, keeping moving, and greasing the joints, that’s the key to everything continuing to work! Sitting and resting is the worst thing you can do. So I like to keep it moving. And I like to learn new things. And I think learning new things, taking on new challenges therein lies, the fountain of youth. It just keeps you young.”

She added that she’s so excited to be among the incredible DWTS cast this season, which is made up of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Fab 5 member Karamo Brown, former NFL star Ray Lewis and many more amazing stars! “To be able to hang out with all these young fun people — that rejuvenates me!” Christie laughed.

We can’t wait to see her lace up her dancing shoes and absolutely crush it this season on Dancing With The Stars, which kicks off on September 16 on ABC!