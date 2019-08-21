Carli Lloyd Kicks 55-Yard Field Goal At Pro Football Practice & Fans Beg The NFL To Let Her Tryout

Should Carli Lloyd switch to a different version of ‘football?’ While hanging with the Philadelphia Eagles, the FIFA Women’s World Cup champ nailed a HUGE field goal, and some think she should join the NFL!

“Thank you to the @Eagles for having me out!” Carli Lloyd, 37, tweeted on Aug. 20. The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion stopped by the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice on Tuesday to show them how it’s done. The Sky Blue FC player lined up her shot, took a running start, and blasted the football during the uprights! Yes, Carli Lloyd nailed a 55-yard field goal as if she was an NFL first-round draft pick. “Thanks to @JustinTuck @jake_elliott22 @MayorRandyBrown for the good time and tips! #55yd” she added.

Carli’s kick impressed a lot of fans! “Where’s her contract she is legit.” “And THIS is why soccer players make the best placekickers” “Ok…I have my fantasy football kicker.” “4th Quarter. Eagles Down 2. Carli from the sidelines. ‘Hol my beer. I got you.’” The kick even impressed Pro Football Hall Of Fame member Gil Brandt, 86. The man was a chief talent scout for the Dallas Cowboys from 1960-1988 and was pivotal in the team drafting Roger Staubach, Herschel Walker, and Bob Hayes, per Sporting News. So, he knows a thing or two about talent. What did he have to say about Carli’s kick?

“Honestly, I don’t think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier,” Gil tweeted. “I’d give (Carli) an honest tryout if I were, say, the [Chicago] Bears.” Despite this assessment from a Pro Football Hall of Famer, some fans disagreed and said that Carli wasn’t wearing pads, took five steps (whereas it’s traditionally done with 2-3 to ensure the kick won’t be blocked), and did so without facing the pressure of an NFL team. “I know some of you are saying that the kick would be blocked because of the run-up. But out of curiosity, how many of you could clear 55 yards? Post a video. I’ll wait.,” one of Carli’s supporters said.

So, which will we see first: a female kicker in the NFL or the United States’ Women National [Soccer] Team get a decent payday. Hopefully, both happen sooner than later. Carli and the rest of the USWNT have sued the U.S. Soccer Federation, accusing the body of gender-based pay discrimination. Their fight for equal pay has stretched across the entire sports world, and 5-time Olympic Gold medalist Katie Ledecky, 22, has thrown her support behind her fellow athletes. ““Everyone pushing for change, equal pay,” she told HollywoodLife. “It’s really exciting to see everyone kind of coming together and working toward things that should already be in place.”