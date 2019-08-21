Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Twins, Knox & Vivienne, 11, Look Adorable While Hitting Up An L.A. Pet Store

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s youngest children were spotted together at a pet store in Los Angeles. Knox and Vivienne, 11, regularly hit up pet supply shops with their mom.

Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt spent some quality time together at a pet shop. Angelina Jolie‘s 11-year-old twins were seen heading to a pet shop on Aug. 20 with a bodyguard where they picked up food for a rabbit. While they are typically accompanied by their mom on these outings, Angelina, 44, was nowhere to be seen. The kids’ dad, Brad Pitt, also didn’t join Knox and Vivienne on their excursion.

The siblings appeared to be getting along, which is something their mother is extraordinarily proud of. She admitted she “could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them,” in the September 2019 issue of ELLE. Angelina also shares sons, Maddox, 18, and Pax, 15, and daughters, Shiloh, 13, and Zahara, 14, with Brad, 55.

Angelina also spoke about raising her daughters to be strong and independent women. “I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds. You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn’t matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn’t strong,” the Girl, Interrupted star told the magazine. “There is nothing more attractive — you might even say enchanting — than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions.”

Vivienne and Knox have been on many trips to the pet store this summer. Angie bought a bunny with Vivienne at the Hollywood Petco on July 17. The mother-daughter duo were seen at the store again on July 28 with their rabbit in tow.