Artem Chigvintsev & Sharna Burgess Break Their Silence On Not Returning To ‘DWTS’: ‘This Is So Hard’

There are big changes ahead in the DWTS ballroom. Dancing With the Stars season 28 will be without two of the show’s fan-favorite pros: Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and Sharna Burgess, 34. The dancers will not be returning to the ballroom this season. Artem and Sharna opened up about not returning in emotional Instagram posts to fans following the cast announcement on Aug. 21.

“I just want to say how sad it makes me feel not to be part of Season 28 of DWTS,” Artem wrote in his Instagram message. “It’s been 10 years since I have joined this absolutely, one of a kind, incredible show! It has given me recognition as a dancer, choreographer and a teacher. I have had so many beautiful memories with all of my celebrity partners! They all have shaped me into the person that I am today.” He also added, “I’m already missing you all so much! Even though this is so hard on me, I will be DWTS #1 fan, cheering you all on every Monday night!”

Sharna, who won her first mirrorball trophy with Bobby Bones, 39, last season, penned an equally heartfelt message and stressed that there’s no bad blood. “I am unbelievably sad to not be back!!! However, what I can wholeheartedly tell you is that It’s all good, ALL love and in this moment I can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the incredible talent I’ve shared the stage with and the memories I’ve made,” she wrote. “I am going to truly miss creating, storytelling and performing for you all, I’ll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I’ll miss seeing my Dwts family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me. Though nothing could ever replace my love for the show, there are things coming into my world that I’m excited to dive into now that I have time. Everything happens for a reason.”

Nikki Bella, 35, who is currently dating Artem and competed with him in season 25, commented on Artem’s Instagram post. “I’m so sorry my A. I know big things will happen for you. Their loss, I promise. You are an incredible person with a beautiful soul and are beyond talented. Anyone will be lucky to have you dance for them! Chin up! I’m SO excited to see your new journey and what you will do next!! The world is yours!”

The cast this season features celebs like Lamar Odom, 39, Hannah Brown, 24, Karamo Brown, 38, Ally Brooke, 26, Christie Brinkley, 65, James Van Der Beek, 42, Kate Flannery, 55, Kel Mitchell, 40, Lauren Alaina, 24, Ray Lewis, 44, Sean Spicer, 47, and Mary Wilson, 75. Dancing With the Stars season 28 will premiere Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.