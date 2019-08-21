‘AGT’ Live Results Recap: Another Golden Buzzer Act Goes Home & One Act Is Saved In Final Moments

The next round of ‘AGT’ results featured some shocking eliminations. Only 7 acts moved forward to the semi-finals and another talented Golden Buzzer act got sent home.

During the Aug. 20 episode of America’s Got Talent, a total of 12 acts performed. But only 7 acts can move on to the season 14 semi-finals. Host Terry Crews reveals the acts up for the Dunkin’ Save at the start of the Aug. 21 show: Charlotte Summers, Chris Klafford, and the Ndlovu Choir. As we all know, only one of these acts will be saved by America and go on to the semi-finals.

AGT doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Terry calls on violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and singer Joseph Allen to step up. This is a face-off of epic proportions. Tyler is Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer and Joseph is Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer pick. In the end, Tyler is the one who makes it to the semi-finals. Next up is The Sentimentalists and V. Unbeatable. After last night, this is a no-brainer. V. Unbeatable’s epic performance sends them to the semi-finals.

Danger act duo Nick and Lindsay, Light Balance Kids, and singer Robert Finley are now on the chopping block. Terry announces that the Light Balance Kids are moving on to the semi-finals but he’s not done with the other two acts. He reveals that Robert has made it to the semi-finals as well.

Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle takes the stage to perform the song that made her famous 10 years ago. She sings a beautiful rendition of “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Misérables.

Contortionist Marina Mazepa and comedian Ryan Niemiller go head to head next. Ryan’s going to have to come up with more jokes because he’s moving on! Now it’s time for the Dunkin’ Save. Charlotte, Chris, and the Ndlovu Choir step forward and await the results. America has chosen… CHRIS KLAFFORD!

However, it’s not totally over for Charlotte and the Ndlovu Choir. The judges have to decide which of these acts is headed to the semi-finals. Gabrielle Union chooses Ndlovu, while Julianne Hough goes with Charlotte. Simon goes with Ndlovu. It all comes down to Howie. Except he goes with Charlotte, so it’s tied. Now it goes back to America’s vote. The AGT act going to the semi-finals is… THE NDLOVU CHOIR!