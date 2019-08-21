5 Seconds Of Summer Drops Dark New Video For ‘Teeth’ & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

New music from 5SOS is here! The pop rockers dropped their new song & video ‘Teeth’ on Aug. 21, & fans think the dark vibes mark a new era for the guys.

It’s a good day to be a 5SOS fan! The pop rock band dropped their newest single on Aug. 21 & it’s almost too much for fans to handle. The four guys, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin delivered what may be their darkest visual yet alongside a rocking anthem that’s more rock n’ roll than ever before! In the clip, the bandmates are seen at a dentist’s office but things take a very weird turn when the guys go under anesthesia. The bizarre clip is a must-see for day one fans of the guys and you can see it for yourself, above!

Naturally, fans are freaking out over the new clip. After the release, Twitter lit up with rave reviews over the song and corresponding video. “The growth of 5sos’ music is actually mind-blowing, this new era is clearly where they belong as a band holy shit,” one fan praised. “@5SOS IS BACK WITH ANOTHER BOP AND OHMYGOD ITS SO SO GOOD!!!!!!” another fan said. “Probably the best single @5SOS has ever released. So damn proud of em! #TEETH,” one person even remarked.

The video was released just an hour before their friend and collaborator, Charlie Puth, dropped his first solo single since 2018. Clearly, it’s a big day in music! “@charlieputh and @5SOS dropping singles today is giving me LIFE,” one person tweeted after listening to both new bops.