Todd Carey Releases Colorful, Feel-Good Video For ‘Real Love’

Pop singer Todd Carey has a new video and it’s sure to bring a little sunshine to your day. The visual is exclusively premiering with HollywoodLife, here!

Billboard chart-topping artist Todd Carey is releasing his first official video in three years and it’s EXCLUSIVELY premiering with HollywoodLife here! Ahead of the visual’s release, the singer-songwriter caught up with HL to dish on the inspiration behind the infectious track.

“My thought was with any good song has an evolving meaning to people. In other words, it can mean different things to like different people in their lives, and especially at different moments,” he says. “So ‘Real Love,’ to me, is both a personal and a professional story in that I’ve spent a long time as an artist hustling for many, many years, getting my music and my craft out there. I’ve definitely over various times experimented with different elements of my personality and writing stories,” the Illinois native shares.

For the musician, the song takes on a personal feel. “So, essentially, this one is autobiographical. Over the last three years I’ve had this personal change where I’ve fallen in love, I’m engaged, I’m getting married in July and I have a nine-month-old daughter,” he tells HL. “I don’t have to make up any of these stories about love anymore. I have the real thing. I never really knew what it felt like until now. Now it feels real.”

While the song it the perfect follow-up to Todd’s well-known hit, “Nintendo,” he’s got even more exciting news ahead. Todd is set to join Train on their “Sail Across the Sun” cruise in 2020! Fans can get the scoop here. For now — watch the singer’s new visual above!