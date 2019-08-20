Mother-Daughter Duo The Belles Release Empowering Video For ‘Beautiful Girl’ While Touring With JoJo Siwa

Fresh off touring with JoJo Siwa, The Belles have released their latest visuals for their new single, ‘Beautiful Girl,’ and it’s a must-watch!

Following in the footsteps of the beloved Judds, mother-daughter country duo Kelli and Jaymie Jones are making waves in the industry. Now, with the premiere of their new music video, “Beautiful Girl,” the pair show off their incredible talent, as well as spread an empowering message. In the video, premiering exclusively on HollywoodLife.com, Kelli and Jaymie go from singing back to back in a vast desert, to inside a studio filled with diverse young women. “The message behind this song is that every girl is beautiful no matter what, and we loved the idea for this video so much because it perfectly portrays that message,” Kelli explained EXCLUSIVELY to HL. “The girls start by seeing an imperfect self image in a broken mirror—maybe this imperfect image is brought on my social pressure to be ‘perfect’—but we wanted to send out the message that every girl is beautiful just the way they are.”

She continued, “By the end of the song, the girls are beaming with confidence in themselves and are ready to take on the world, and this is how we want everyone to feel after watching the video. We want every girl out there to know that she is perfect just the way she is and that she can do anything!” With lyrics reminiscent of the uplifting power of Maren Morris‘ “GIRL,’ as well as an almost-exact conversation most women have had with their own mothers, the song is certainly perfect for the audiences they’ve seen on JoJo Siwa‘s D.R.E.A.M Tour the last few months.

“I think ‘Beautiful Girl’ is just such a great message to go along with JoJo’s positive message for this tour,” Kelli, who wrote the song, continued. “I wrote ‘Mother’s Daughter’ and ‘Beautiful Girl’ on the same day in Nashville, to actually get ready for this tour. It’s just saying you’re beautiful no matter what anybody says, just the way you are.” Make sure to watch the first look at the video for ‘Beautiful Girls’ on HL!