Sophie Turner just proved she’s the latest Daisy Dukes Queen when she stepped out in denim short shorts & a crop top while in NYC on August 20!

Move over girls, Sophie Turner, 23, is the latest Daisy Dukes Queen! The actress stepped out for lunch in New York City on August 20 when she opted to wear quite the revealing summer outfit. Sophie has a fabulous figure and she loves to show it off any chance she gets, which is exactly what she did when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted light-wash denim short shorts with a tiny little crop top. Sophie’s top was a light green and yellow plaid button-down shirt with a collar and buttons down the front and was super cropped, ending just below her chest. Her rockhard abs were on full display in this ensemble, as were her long, toned legs, considering the daisy dukes were super short. Sophie accessorized her look with a pair of black rectangle sunglasses and charcoal gray slide sandals which she chose to wear with black and white checkered socks.

This isn’t the first time Sophie has rocked a sexy pair of daisy dukes this summer and she actually just wore a different pair recently. Sophie was out on a date night with hubby, Joe Jonas, 30, at Craig’s in Los Angeles on August 11, when she opted to wear a pair of skintight, extra short black denim cutoff daisy dukes which she styled with a black Dickies Girl Checkered Swirl Short Sleeve Tomboy T-Shirt and a pair of chunky white Dior D-Connect Sneakers.

Sophie is just one of the many celebs who have competed to be the Daisy Dukes Queen this season, as others include Ariel Winter, Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, and more. Bella, 21, just wore a pair when she headed to a book signing at Barnes and Noble at The Grove in LA on August 13, to promote her new book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. Bella looked amazing when she chose to wear a pair of high-waisted light-wash denim cutoff shorts with frayed hems. Tucked into her daisy dukes was a crisp white ribbed Chanel long-sleeve turtleneck which featured an embossed CC logo on the chest. On top of her outfit, draped over her shoulders, she threw on a clear PVC Chanel bomber jacket that was was covered in the brand name in gray. Bella topped her look off with a pair of massive white Chanel sunglasses and nude pointy-toed slingback Chanel kitten heels.

