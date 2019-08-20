Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reunite With His Kids After Their Luxurious Summer Vacation With Kourtney

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie are back from their luxurious trip overseas & reunited with his kids for dinner on Aug. 19 at Malibu hot spot Nobu.

After Sofia Richie, 20, and Scott Disick, 36, joined the Kar-Jenner family for a lavish European vacation, the couple are back on U.S. land and returned to one of their favorite dinner spots, Nobu, on Aug. 19. With Scott’s kids, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 4, in tow, it was a sweet reunion as they enjoyed the Japanese eatery. They were seen departing the restaurant that evening and Scott sweetly tossed his eldest child up on his shoulders, while a body guard helped carry little Reign.

Sofia wasn’t far behind and wore an all black ensemble consisting of latex pants as well as a tight, cropped tee which featured a peter pan collar. She accessorized with a small black Christian Dior clutch. Also in tow was Kylie Jenner, 22, who has become incredibly close with Scott’s lady as of late. In fact, she even invited Sofia on her global birthday excursion where they made stops down the coast of Italy and France by way of a yacht!

While Kylie shared plenty of gorgeous birthday snaps from the trip, we saw a ton of photos Scott and Sofia as well — each cuter than the last. The couple are never afraid to flaunt their PDA and they did just that during their travels. The 36-year-old Flip It Like Disick star and the 20-year-old model were seen sitting on the stone dock in Nerano, Italy on Aug. 9, and Scott had his arm lovingly around his lady, holding her close and looking like he was going in for a kiss.

Then, three days later, they were spotted in Italy and sweetly held hands on the shore and hit up several shops in town as a group with Kylie, Kris Jenner and baby Stormi. The group had been cruising the Amalfi coast along with Kylie’s partner Travis Scott, 28, since Aug. 7, and celebrated Kylie’s birthday aboard the yacht on Aug. 10. While Kourtney Kardashian, 40, wasn’t able to make it for the entire trip, she was sure to stop through Italy, and was seen enjoying a day by the water with her kids on Aug. 4. As fans know, the mother of Scott’s children has been known to vacation with Scott and his lady quite often and this summer was no different!