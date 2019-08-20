Salma Hayek took to Instagram on Aug. 20 to post numerous photos of herself looking half her age in a flattering swimsuit under waves of water washing over her.

Salma Hayek, 52, sure knows how to enjoy the summer and make it mean something. The actress shared some amazing snapshots of herself having an intense moment with waves of water and helped get a lesson across while doing so. In the pics, she’s wearing a purple one-piece swimsuit and is lying down on the sand next to the water as she lets it wash over her. At one point, her whole body and face is immersed in the refreshing waves. “Sometimes you just need to surrender and let the waters move and embrace you. A veces hay que dejarse ir y dejar que las aguas te muevan y te abracen. #waves,” she captioned the photos in English and Spanish.

Salma’s followers were quick to respond to the incredible photos and they had nothing but nice things to say. “Perfect body Salma 😍😍😍,” one follower wrote. “Lucky water,” another gushed. “always a beautiful woman,” a third complimented.

This isn’t the first time Salma has posted photos of herself looking gorgeous in a swimsuit. On June 18, she shared a pic of herself sporting a plunging red one-piece and enjoying a piece of shrimp while on vacation. Her personality shone through once again in her caption for the pic. “This is how jarochas (girls from Veracruz) eat shrimp,” it joked.

It’s always a treat to see Salma’s admirable pics and words of wisdom. Whether she’s making an inspirational speech on stage or strutting her stuff on a red carpet, every appearance is a memorable one!